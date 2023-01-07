scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Police protection for teacher after ‘attack by parents’

The school at Dedvasan village has 19 students from standard 1 to 5 and has only one teacher now – Dipti Patel – who is also the incharge principal.

Police porssonnel at government primary school in Mahuva taluka of Surat district. Express

A teacher of a government primary school in Mahuva taluka of Surat district has been working for the last two days under police protection. The parents demand her transfer from the school accusing her of behaving rudely to the students. However, the teacher, Dipti Patel, said she sought police protection after being attacked by a group of parents allegedly at the behest of the village sarpanch’s husband.

“I have also written to my higher officials appealing to them to transfer me from the school,” she said.

According to police, on December 30, a group of villagers allegedly locked the main gate of the school demanding immediate transfer of the teacher. When the teacher entered the school, a group of villagers, mainly women, allegedly manhandled her and snatched away her phone. The phone was later handed over to the teacher.

After the incident, Dipti Patel called police and sought their protection. She also informed the higher officials.

On December 31 also, the school gate was locked allegedly by a group of parents. A parent named Veenubhai Patel, who came to the school to drop off his son, was attacked. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and three persons – Mital Patel, Bipin Patel and Chetan Patel – were arrested Tuesday.

On January 4, Mahuva Taluka principal first class judge H K Saniyal, Mahuva sub-inspector V A Sengal, Taluka Development officer T C Mahala and Taluka Primary Teachers’ officer Ketan Chaudhary reached the village and held talks with the agitating parents and village sarpanch Kalpana Garasiya. After the talks, the parents agreed to allow the teacher to continue at the school for the time being.

Talking to The Indian Express, village sarpanch Kalpana Garasiya said, “The behaviour of the teacher has changed in the last few months and she is irregular at the school. We have taken up the issue with several officers, but no action has been taken. With no other way, the parents had locked the main gate of the school.”

However, the teacher said, “ I have been teaching at the same school for the last 15 years. I got charge of the main teacher on September 1, 2022, when our main teacher and incharge principal Maniben Patel retired. After I became incharge principal, the village sarpanch’s husband, Mital Garasiya, told me to cut the trees on the school premises and I refused his demand. With this, Mital and his aides started spreading allegations against me.They have some secret agenda.”

Mahuva SI V A Sengal said, “The school teacher had sought police protection. We have provided a woman constable and a male constable for her protection at the school.”

District Education officer Dr Deepak Darjee said that Taluka Primary education officer Ketan Chaudhary has been appointed to probe the matter. “We will take action based on his report,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 01:19 IST
