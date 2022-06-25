Police were mute spectators’: AAP councillors locked up in school, party workers assaulted in Surat

The last day of Shala Praveshotsav witnessed unruly scenes at a municipal school in Surat as around 50 youths assaulted local leaders and councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegedly in the presence of police Saturday.

While two AAP leaders were beaten up, four councillors from the party were locked up in the school and three cars belonging to the leaders were damaged in the clash at municipal school no. 252-343 at Ramnagar Vasahat in the Kapodara area. One of the injured councillors has been admitted to SMIMER hospital.

Incidentally, Varachha BJP MLA Kishor Kanani was the chief guest of the event held Saturday afternoon.

Four councillors–Dharmendra Vavaliya, Ghanshyam Makwana, Tejalben Mavaliya and Kundanben Kothiya–were in the school to make representations to the MLA to fill the shortage of the teachers in the municipal schools and bootleggers selling liquor nearby.

“Our councillors went to make representations to the BJP MLA Kishor Kanani during the Shala Praveshotsav event and were locked inside one of the school rooms. The cops present at the spot had not taken any action against the youths who were turning violent towards AAP leaders. We suspect the role of Surat police as they remained mute spectators when the attack took place. Currently, we are registering a complaint into the incident identifying those on the basis of video footage taken on mobile phones,” Dharmesh Bhanderi, Leader of Opposition at the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), told The Indian Express.

It is alleged that the councillors were manhandled by Kanani’s supporters on the campus when they raised the issues. The police, who were at the spot, parted them and took all the four councillors to another room.

Meanwhile, Bhanderi and other AAP leaders reached the spot after getting calls from the councillors. Bhanderi and the leaders were welcomed by over 50 people outside the school campus who gheraoed and broke the glasses of two cars and damaged another car. The youths also beat up two AAP leaders inside the cars and tore their clothes.

Subsequently, the police dispersed the mob gathered outside the school. All four AAP councillors were escorted from the school premises by Bhanderi and other leaders.

On the other hand, MLA Kanani alleged that Kothiya used abusive language while making the representation. “We told her to keep silent and requested her to use decent language. As far as the issue of liquor dens nearby the school is concerned, the AAP leaders should complain to the police. AAP also has members in the municipal school board of Surat. Why are they not making representations over there?” Kanani said.