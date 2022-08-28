PM to inaugurate today: How Smurti Van was developed in a year through Miyawaki method

The Great Rann of Kutch has been the major attraction for tourists visiting the Gujarat district. However, from Sunday, a forest on the Bhujiya hill in Bhuj will be an added attraction after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Smurti Van.

The dense forest made through Miyawaki method has been made in just 37 days by the NGO Enviro Creators Foundation co-founded and run by R K Nair of Umargam in Valsad district.

The Miyawaki forest has been developed by Nair and his 27-member team. The work began in July 2021 and in a year, the plants have grown to become trees measuring 12 feet to 15 feet in height.

“Over 2.23 lakh trees of 117 varieties, including flowers, canopy, fruiting trees, shrubs (medicinal plants), timber, etc were planted on the 16-acre land in just 37 days. Our team was engaged in making the forest area on a hillock, while over 10,500 local labourers were hired. There is also an eight-kilometre walkway in the jungle area made by us on the hillock,” Nair told The Indian Express.

“After getting an invitation to work on the project from the state government last year, we surveyed the entire hillock area and found jungle babool. We first removed it all and cleared the area. Then, with the help of JCB machines, we dug the entire area one-metre deep bringing the underground soil to the upper surface. At many places, we used breakers to break the rocks and remove them,” he said.

The team used vermicompost and organic manure and made one-foot pits to plant the saplings. Each sapling was dipped in cow urine before plantation. Sprinklers were used to water the plants for an hour twice a day. “We covered the plantation area with natural dry grass for mulching, to protect it from the sunlight,” he added.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 6 crore, which was funded by multinational companies through CSR funding. “On Sunday, PM Modi will also plant a Rudraksh at the same place,” Nair said.