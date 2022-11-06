PM Modi to kick off BJP campaign from Valsad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the BJP’s election campaign in Gujarat with his first political rally in the tribal-dominated area of Nana Ponda in Kaprada taluka of Valsad Sunday.

Huge dome structures, capable of accommodating nearly 80,000 people, are being erected in Kaprada taluka for the event.

The BJP has a strong presence in South Gujarat, which is dominated by the tribal population. However, it is facing stiff competition from Vansda Congress MLA Anant Patel who started a movement against the Par Tapi Narmada river-linking project.

Despite assurances from state BJP President CR Paatil, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tribal Minister Naresh Patel that the project has been scrapped, Anant Patel, backed by several tribal bodies, has demanded a written assurance.

The Kaprada Assembly seat is reserved for the Schedule Caste. Congress’s Jitubhai Chaudhary had won from this seat in 2012 and 2017. He, however, defected to the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in 2019. In 2020, Chaudhary was re-elected after the by-polls from the same seat on a BJP ticket and later, became the Minister of State for Fisheries and Kalpsar (independent Charge), Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply in the Bhupendra Patel government.