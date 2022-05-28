scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Merchant gifts PM Modi diamond with his face carved on it

The 1.46-carat diamond with a height of 14 mm, 12.08 mm length and 22 mm thickness, the diamond was gifted by Keyur Miyani from Saurashtra.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
May 28, 2022 3:49:23 am
pm modi news“It was in 1998 that the rough diamond was found by our relative."

A diamond merchant from Surat gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a diamond in the shape of India’s map with the leader’s face carved on to it.

“It was in 1998 that the rough diamond was found by our relative. We bought it for Rs. 4.50 lakh in 2013… Later, we carved the face of PM on it,” Miyani said.

