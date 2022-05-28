Merchant gifts PM Modi diamond with his face carved on it

A diamond merchant from Surat gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a diamond in the shape of India’s map with the leader’s face carved on to it.

The 1.46-carat diamond with a height of 14 mm, 12.08 mm length and 22 mm thickness, the diamond was gifted by Keyur Miyani from Saurashtra.

“It was in 1998 that the rough diamond was found by our relative. We bought it for Rs. 4.50 lakh in 2013… Later, we carved the face of PM on it,” Miyani said.