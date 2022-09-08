scorecardresearch
PM Narendra Modi on India becoming 5th largest economy: ‘Not an ordinary achievement’

PM Modi said that the "achievement gave us confidence to work even harder and achieve bigger goals in this Amrit Kaal."

PM Narendra Modi virtually addressed a medical camp in Surat, Gujarat on Thursday. (PTI/File Photo)

Virtually addressing a medical camp in Gujarat’s Surat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world was “not an ordinary achievement”. He added that the “achievement gave us confidence to work even harder and achieve bigger goals in this Amrit Kaal. This progress is not ordinary. Every Indian is feeling proud of it. We need to maintain this enthusiasm.”

According to the latest calculations by Bloomberg, India became the world’s fifth-largest economy in end-March 2022, overtaking the United Kingdom.

PM Modi was virtually addressing beneficiaries of various government schemes and those present at a medical camp organised in Surat’s Olpad.

He also lauded the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He stated, “As many as three crore houses were built by the government across the country for the poor during the last eight years. Of these, nearly 10 lakh houses were constructed in Gujarat alone.”

Speaking on other central schemes, PM Modi added, “Today, 97 per cent of rural households in Gujarat are receiving tap water. Under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 2 lakh crores have been directly transferred to the accounts of the country’s farmers.”

