Wednesday, August 10, 2022

PM Modi: Har Ghar Tiranga an identity of India’s duty-bound citizen

In a video message to Surat textile traders who took out a five-kilometre Tiranga yatra Wednesday, Modi lauded them for laying the foundation of Surat’s progress and said that the attention of the whole country was on Surat, which was “in a way, a glimpse of mini India”.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 11, 2022 3:09:00 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File)

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has become an identity of “duty-bound citizen of India”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing satisfaction that it has helped improve the income of the poor, weavers and handloom workers.

In a video message to Surat textile traders who took out a five-kilometre Tiranga yatra Wednesday, Modi lauded them for laying the foundation of Surat's progress and said that the attention of the whole country was on Surat, which was "in a way, a glimpse of mini India".

Surat’s people have “brought alive emotions of the freedom struggle”, the PM said, adding, “There would be no corner in the country from where people have not settled in Surat… In a way, a mini India is being seen in the Tiranga Yatra of Surat. People from all sections of the society are involved in this together. There is a garment seller, shopkeeper, somebody is a craftsman of looms, someone is involved in sewing and embroidery work, another one engaged in transportation or jewellery. The entire textile industry… people of Surat have made the event grand.”

“The tricolour of India does not only contain three colours, but our tricolour is a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future. Our tricolour is a symbol of India’s unity, integrity and diversity,” Modi said.

Modi also thanked Surat-based textile trader Sawarprasad Budhiya who is a BJP worker originally from Rajasthan, volunteers of Saket group — a body of textile traders — and BJP Gujarat president and Lok Sabha MP CR Paatil for “his co-operation” that made the Har Ghar Tiranga movement “more powerful”.

“India has written a golden chapter on the glorious contribution of Gujarat in the history of its freedom struggle. Through Bapu, Gujarat gave a leadership to the fight for freedom. Through the iron man of Sardar Patel, it gave leaders who laid the foundation of Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat… Messages from the Bardoli satyagraha and Dandi yatra unified the whole country. Our Surat is an inseparable part and legacy of this glorious past of Gujarat,” the PM said.

Calling national flag the symbol of “our textile industry, khadi and self-reliance”, Modi said, “Our national flag itself has been a symbol of the country’s textile industry, the country’s khadi and our self-reliance. Surat has always laid the groundwork for a self-reliant India in this area.”

“Our forces saw the future of the country, its dream in the tricolour and never let it bow down by any means. When today, after 75 years of Independence, we are beginning the journey of a new India, the tricolour is once again representing the unity and consciousness of India,” the PM said.

The yatra started from Surat textile market and culminated at the Millennium textile market on Ring Road. Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles and Surat city BJP MP Darshana Jardosh, state cabinet minister Purnesh Modi and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi participated.

The PM said Tiranga Yatras being held across the country are a reflection of the power and devotion of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. “From August 13 to 15, tricolour will be hoisted in every house of India. People from every section of the society, every caste and creed are spontaneously coming together with only one identity. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India,” he said.

(With PTI)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 03:09:00 am

