Piyush Goyal at Gems and Jewellery Exhibition: ‘Surat jewellery industry best example of local going global’

Union Textile, Commerce, and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal praised Surat’s jewellery industry for embodying the values of local products going global.

Goyal was virtually addressed a gathering at the Surat Gems and Jewellery Exhibition on Saturday.

“It is said that the progress is impossible without change and those who cannot change their mindset cannot change anything. The time has come that we have to change our thinking. Both change and development are interrelated to each other. In the coming time, we have to modernize our thinking. As PM Narendra Modi said ‘local goes global’ and I believe that Surat Gems and jewellery industry is the best example of it,” he said.

The three day event of Gems and Jewellery Exhibition at the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry hall at Sarsana in Surat was inaugurated on Friday by Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Darshana Jardosh.

Over 108 jewellery manufacturers of Surat exhibited diamond-studded, gold silver, and platinum jewellery, and over 8,000 people from Gujarat and other parts of the country have booked their visit to this three-day event.

Goyal urged manufacturers to “focus on four points.”

“First is to get the patent of our best design product, followed by increasing the value of the product, diversify our export and manufacture different products made from Gold, Silver, Platinum, and synthetic diamonds,” he said.

“We have to also focus on fashion jewellery and try to find the best market in the world. We should collaborate with the businesses of other countries so that India can play an important role in fusion jewellery. Finally, more importance should be given to lab-grown diamond industry, and there are more possibilities in exports. It will also help startups and generate more employment,” Goyal added.

The Union Minister further said, “The gems and Jewellery business also plays an important role in the economy of the country. Your product has obtained the tag of premium products in the world market, including, Dubai, USA, Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong etc. In the first seven months of this year, the exports of jewellery sector is over 23 billion dollars, which is double that to the last year. Your role will also help India become the fastest-growing economy in the world.”