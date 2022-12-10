scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Pickpocket caught red-handed during a BJP victory rally in Gujarat

The man was found stealing wallets during a victory rally of BJP MLA Ishwar Parmar who won the Bardoli seat.

A total of five people had complained to the police about their wallets being stolen. (Representational)
Surat rural police Friday arrested a pickpocket who was caught by BJP workers during a Vijay (victory) rally of their MLA Ishwar Parmar who won the Bardoli seat in Gujarat’s Surat district in the Assembly elections and recovered Rs 14,500 from him.

BJP worker Ashok Verma, found that his wallet containing cash of Rs 14,500 and important documents were missing from his pocket when the rally reached near Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli town after passing through the market areas.

When he discussed the matter with other BJP leaders, they kept a watch on the unknown people walking in the rally and caught a youth red-handed stealing the wallet of another person. The man was later handed over to Bardoli police.

On reaching the police station, Verma identified his wallet and documents and lodged a complaint against the youth identified as Ravi Ahire, a resident of Dindoli area in Surat.

After some time, a few other residents of Bardoli — Pankaj Sarma, Munilal Sharma, Nisarg Mehta, Jenish Bhandari — who participated in the rally told police that their wallets were also missing.

“We have arrested Ravi Ahire. A total of five people had come up and complained about their wallets being stolen. We suspect that Ravi and his teams are involved in it. We will dig out information from him and arrest others who may be involved in this crime,” Bardoli police sub-inspector D R Vasava said.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 04:06:29 pm
