Petrol, diesel worth Rs 8.52 lakh stolen from underground IOCL pipeline

A case has been filed against unknown persons for allegedly stealing petrol and diesel worth Rs 8.52 lakh from the underground pipeline of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) between Hazira to Amod at Olpad taluka in Surat.

The alleged theft took place on January 30 and February 2, says a complaint filed by Shahnawaz Katariya, assistant manager of the pipeline network of IOCL between Hazira (Surat) to Amod (Bharuch), at the Kim police station Friday. A pressure fluctuation was witnessed in the petrol and diesel pipeline on both days, said Katariya.

It has emerged that a digging activity was carried out on the agricultural field of one Hitendra Singh Desai at Pardi Bhadoli village in Olpad on February 8 that led to the discovery of a mobile phone from the underground at the suspected place.

On further inspection, teams from the IOCL found the main Hazira Amod pipeline network punctured and a valve fitted. It has been alleged that the perpetrators stole 8,733.56 litres of diesel worth Rs 4.32 lakh on January 30. Again, an equal amount of petrol worth Rs 4.20 lakh was stolen from the same valve on February 2.

Police have registered a case under IPC Act sections 379 (theft), 285 (offences affecting public health, safety convenience), 427 (mischief causing damage), 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) and the petroleum and minerals pipeline acquisition right user inland act section 15 (2), 15(4).

“We have registered offence and will question the agricultural field owner as he is the first suspect. We have also got a mobile phone with a SIM card inside. We will take data from it. The theft was done only on two days. Currently, it is difficult to say anything about the incident,” Kim police sub-inspector PJ Pandya said.