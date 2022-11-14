Vagra Cong candidate among 345 infected by food poisoning after religious event

More than 345 people, including Vagra Congress candidate Suleman Patel, have been infected with food poisoning after attending a religious gathering organised in Chanchvel village of Vagra taluka in Bharuch Sunday.

While the Congress leader was discharged Monday morning, two children are currently undergoing treatment at Bharuch civil hospital. The villagers complained of vomiting, diarrhea and stomach ache soon after having food at the event.

As word spread, Bharuch district health officials sent four teams of doctors and paramedical staff who organised a camp where primary treatment was given to those with mild symptoms. Those patients who had serious complications were shifted to government and private hospitals.

“Our teams at the health camp gave OPD treatment to 152 patients, including minors. Around 118 patients were shifted to different hospitals, including 18 to Bharuch Civil Hospital (where two are still admitted), 67 patients to Vagra Community Health Centre (CHC), 48 in Amod CHC, 39 in a private hospital in Jambusar, and 15 in private hospitals in Bharuch,” said Bharuch district health officer Dr JS Dhulera.

Collector Tushar Sumera visited the patients in Bharuch Civil Hospital. A Food and Drugs Department team also reached the village and took samples of the leftovers which were sent to the laboratory for tests. “We are awaiting the report of the Food and Drugs department, so that further steps can be taken,” Dhulera said.