Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti holds tiranga rally in Surat

Patidar youths held a Tiranga rally in Surat Sunday to mark the Triveni Sangam under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Patidar Kranti Day and Patidar Shahid Day. The rally, organised by Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), saw participation from the BJP, Congress, and AAP leaders. However, Hardik Patel, the poster boy of Patidar Andolan, did not attend the rally.

The rally started from Kranti Chowk (Kiran Chowk area) in Kapodara to Sardar Patel Statue at Mini Bazaar in Varachha.

“This event was of Triveni Sangam, and we have got immense support from the people in Surat,” said PAAS convenor Dharmik Malaviya. Malaviya said PAAS is yet to decide its stance on the upcoming elections.

Patidar Kranti Day is celebrated to mark the massive rally the community members took out on August 25, 2017, demanding reservations in education and government jobs. Patidar Shahid Day is in memory of the Patidar youths who lost their lives during the agitation on August 26, 2017.