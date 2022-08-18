scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Parts of Surat flooded as water rises rises in five creeks

Due to the rise in the water levels, 20 roads in the Surat district and eight roads in Tapi district have been closed.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 18, 2022 1:01:47 am
Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after incessant monsoon rainfall, in Surat, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI)

Several areas of Surat city were inundated Wednesday after water level in five creeks went up due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. Due to the rise in the water levels, 20 roads in the Surat district and eight roads in Tapi district have been closed.

According to the Surat flood control department, the water level measured Wednesday in Kakra creek was 6.10 metres ( danger level 8.48 metres), Bhedwad creek was 6.40 metres (danger level 6.75 metres), Mithi creek 8.70 metres (danger level 9.35 metres), Bhatena creek 6.10 metres (danger level 8.25  metres) and Simada creek was 4.20 metres (danger level 4.50 metres).

The water entered into many houses on the banks of Mithi creek in Limbayat zone, Puna Kumbhariya and Dindoli.

The Surat Municipal Corporation staff shifted thousands of people in Limbayat area to municipal schools.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

SMC Commissioner B N Pani said, “Due to heavy inflow of the water into the upper catchment areas, water level of creeks rose and it overflowed in some areas. We have to shift people staying on the banks to municipal schools . We are presently using 28 dewatering pumps in different areas that were inundated. We have opened shelter homes in five municipal schools in different areas where people are shifted to.

Surat Collector Ayush Oak said, “Due to the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, we have closed 20 low-lying roads made on the tributaries and causeways. Among them six are in Palsana taluka, four in Mangrol taluka, four in Umarpada taluka, six in Kamrej taluka. We have shifted 68 people from Baleshwar village in Palsana taluka to government schools.”

Sources said that the rainfall measured in different talukas of Surat district from 6.00 am to evening 6.00 pm Tuesday, are Bardoli 30 mm, Mahuva 27 mm, Palsana 31 mm, Surat city 30 mm, Kamrej 18 mm, Mandvi 20 mm, Olpad 60 mm, Mangrol 23 mm, Umarpada 80 mm and Choryasi 30 mm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the rainfall measured in different talukas of Tapi district in the last 24 hours are Songadh taluka 189 mm, Dolvan 110 mm, Valod 65 mm, Vyara 59 mm, Nizar 29 mm, Uchhal 29 mm and Kukarmunda 26 mm. According to district administration officials, eight low-lying roads on causeways in different talukas have been closed and — four  roads in Valod, two in Dolvan and two in Vyara.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 01:01:47 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement