Parts of Surat flooded as water rises rises in five creeks

Several areas of Surat city were inundated Wednesday after water level in five creeks went up due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. Due to the rise in the water levels, 20 roads in the Surat district and eight roads in Tapi district have been closed.

According to the Surat flood control department, the water level measured Wednesday in Kakra creek was 6.10 metres ( danger level 8.48 metres), Bhedwad creek was 6.40 metres (danger level 6.75 metres), Mithi creek 8.70 metres (danger level 9.35 metres), Bhatena creek 6.10 metres (danger level 8.25 metres) and Simada creek was 4.20 metres (danger level 4.50 metres).

The water entered into many houses on the banks of Mithi creek in Limbayat zone, Puna Kumbhariya and Dindoli.

The Surat Municipal Corporation staff shifted thousands of people in Limbayat area to municipal schools.

SMC Commissioner B N Pani said, “Due to heavy inflow of the water into the upper catchment areas, water level of creeks rose and it overflowed in some areas. We have to shift people staying on the banks to municipal schools . We are presently using 28 dewatering pumps in different areas that were inundated. We have opened shelter homes in five municipal schools in different areas where people are shifted to.

Surat Collector Ayush Oak said, “Due to the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, we have closed 20 low-lying roads made on the tributaries and causeways. Among them six are in Palsana taluka, four in Mangrol taluka, four in Umarpada taluka, six in Kamrej taluka. We have shifted 68 people from Baleshwar village in Palsana taluka to government schools.”

Sources said that the rainfall measured in different talukas of Surat district from 6.00 am to evening 6.00 pm Tuesday, are Bardoli 30 mm, Mahuva 27 mm, Palsana 31 mm, Surat city 30 mm, Kamrej 18 mm, Mandvi 20 mm, Olpad 60 mm, Mangrol 23 mm, Umarpada 80 mm and Choryasi 30 mm.

Meanwhile, the rainfall measured in different talukas of Tapi district in the last 24 hours are Songadh taluka 189 mm, Dolvan 110 mm, Valod 65 mm, Vyara 59 mm, Nizar 29 mm, Uchhal 29 mm and Kukarmunda 26 mm. According to district administration officials, eight low-lying roads on causeways in different talukas have been closed and — four roads in Valod, two in Dolvan and two in Vyara.