Parents of missing student seek probe after his body found, cremated by another family

Parents of a 19-year-old student, who went missing since September 19, have demanded a probe after his body was found in a forest area in Sharda village of Umarpada taluka of Surat district.

In a case of mistaken identity, the body was, however, claimed and cremated by another family in Kosamba village. The goof-up came to light when the second family’s missing child returned home.

According to police, Sanjay Ramesh Vasava (19), a resident of Vadva village in Dediyapada taluka of Narmada district and Class 12 student in Kasturba Uttar Buniyadi Ashram (residential) School at Kevdi village in Umarpada went missing on September 19.

On Tuesday, Sanjay’s father Ramesh Vasava, accompanied by his family members and tribal leaders, handed a memorandum to Umarpada mamlatdar MK Rana demanding an investigation into the death of Sanjay after they got to know that their son’s body was cremated by another family.

According to police, on September 23, a local villager of Sharda village in Umarpada taluka spotted the decomposed body of a youth inside the forest area and informed police who sent the body to the government morgue at Mandvi taluka.

Sub-inspector AJ Desai of Umarpada police station checked with the neighbouring police stations and found that Suresh Vasava, a resident of Kosamba village in Mangrol taluka of Surat district, had been missing since September 19.

Family members identified the body as that of their son Suresh Vasava from the bracelet and hairstyle, as his face was beyond recognition.

Police then handed the body to Suresh’s family on September 25. The body was cremated at Mandvi. On September 24, Suresh turned up at his house, to the family’s shock and surprise. They intimated police about the return of their son.

Meanwhile on September 26, ashram school student Sanjay’s aunt Hansha Vasava went to his school to meet him and found that he was not around. The school authorities told her that he had gone home.

Hansha called up Ramesh Vasava and found that he had not reached home. The family members reached the school and found that Sanjay was missing from September 19. They lodged a missing complaint with Umarpada police.

Police showed them the photograph of the decomposed body found from the forest area in Sharda village. Ramesh Vasava identified the body as his son’s from his bracelet and shirt. Police confirmed the evidences with Sanjay’s schoolmates as well.

Umarpada police sub-inspector AJ Desai said, “The school authorities had not intimated us about the missing case of Sanjay Vasava. Then this would not have happened. The body was handed to Suresh Vasava’s family after they identified the body. We have taken DNA samples from the body and sent it to Surat FSL. We will match it with samples of Ramesh Vasava.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Kasturba Uttar Buniyadi Ashram school incharge principal Miraben Hathi said, “On September 19, Sanjay did not attend school and his friends informed that he was staying back in hostel as he was unwell. The next day, he was absent again and his friends said he had gone home after taking permission from teachers. However, we did not cross verify if he had taken permission. There is no warden in the hostel and teachers manage the hostel. Later we got to know that Sanjay left without informing anyone.”