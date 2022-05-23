Parasailing disaster: Two men, child injured in Daman as parachute gives way

Three people, including a minor, who were parasailing at Jampore beach in the Union Territory of Daman were injured after high-speed winds allegedly caused them to fall on the beach Sunday evening, the police said.

Those injured have been identified as Vijendra Singh (45), his nephew Avdhesh (7) and parachute trainer Gajendra Rana (32). Officers said they were admitted to Hariya Hospital in Vapi. Local police immediately stopped parasailing activities. They have begun investigating the incident.

Daman police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) V D Chauhan said, “At present, all three are out of danger and we have started a probe into the incident. We have sent our teams at Vapi to take statements of the injured persons and their relatives.”

Sources said that as schools in the region had summer vacations, a large number of tourists, including families, had arrived in Daman from south Gujarat.

Singh and his family members, all residents of Navsari in Gujarat, reached Jampore beach in Moti Daman on Sunday afternoon. After taking a bath in the sea, he took his nephew for parasailing. As they engaged in the adventurous activity, along with the trainer, high-speed winds allegedly caused the parachute to give way and they fell on the sand at the beach, the ASI said.

The injured were first rushed to a nearby private hospital in Daman from where they were shifted to the hospital in Vapi for further treatment, the police added.