Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project, time to take protest to Gandhinagar: Cong MLA

Congress MLA from Vansda Anant Patel on Monday called on the tribal community in the state to take the protest against the Par-Tapi-Narmada river linking project to Gandhinagar where a meeting is planned on March 25.

Addressing a protest meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district, Patel said, “Time has come to show our strength and take the protest to Gandhinagar. We don’t want dams in Valsad and Dang. Through this project, our lands will be snatched away… we will be out of our houses and agricultural fields… We don’t want to stay in concrete jungles, but want to stay in natural jungles.”

After conducting awareness meetings about the river-linking project in Vaghai (Dang), Dharampur (Valsad) and Vyara (Tapi district), various tribal organisations held the public meeting in Kaprada in which people from all three districts, including women and children, participated. Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva was also present.

Claiming that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned in her budget speech of 2022-’23 that Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project will take place, the MLA added, “The state government said that the project will not take place. However, after a few days, State Finance Minister Kanu Desai mentioned in his state budget speech that Rs 500 crore has been allotted for building check dams in Valsad, Dang and Navsari. We want that state government to come up with a white paper on this.”

Later, Patel told The Indian Express that over 5,000 people were expected to gather in Gandhinagar on March 25. “This is not a battle of any political party but a battle for the existence of South Gujarat tribals. Tribals from all 14 districts in Gujarat will show their strength to the state government. Along with the Par-Tapi-Narmada link project, we will also protest against the upcoming safari park in Dang, express corridor between Sabridham to Kevadia, and forest land issue.”

Appealing to tribals across the state to participate in the Gandhinagar protest, Rathwa said, “You have protested in Tapi, Valsad and Dang… now the time has come to take the agitation to Gandhinagar. Displacement of tirbals from their roots is not acceptable.”