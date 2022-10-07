scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Pani should have been transferred as Ahmedabad commissioner: Paatil

Praising works done by outgoing Surat Municipal Commissioner BN Pani, state BJP president CR Paatil Thursday said that Pani should have been transferred to Ahmedabad instead of Vadodara.  Paatil was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a sports complex in Adajan area made by Surat Municipal Corporation.

“Due to the storm water drainage network system in Surat developed by the civic body, the water was properly discharged, as a result of which not a single incident of cave-in on the roads was witnessed in Surat city. The city has seen damages on roads. SMC Commissioner B N Pani assured that in three days all the roads will be repaired and see now not a single complaint of damage on roads have come up,” Paatil said. He said, “Pani had been transferred to Vadodara as a municipal commissioner. He has completed 3 years here and his transfer is due because of  the model code of conduct for upcoming assembly elections. We wish that instead of going to Vadodara, he should be sent to Ahmedabad”.

“This is our wish and we have not given any orders,” Paatil said in a lighter vein looking at the people on the dais. Besides the state BJP chief, inaugural ceremony was attended by Pani, Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala, SMC standing committee chairman Paresh Patel, and BJP MLA Sangita Patil.

Paatil went on to say how the Ahmedabad Municipal commissioner’s post is also vacant and Pani can use best of his experience of Rajkot and Surat in Ahmedabad city, while delivering more productive works.   “He (B N Pani) had done excellent work in the last three years in Surat. He has done over all development of the city and made certain provisions in the municipal corporation budget and implemented it.”

Indirectly targetting the Aam Aadmi Party, Paatil said, “Some people who had made schools, attempts to spread misconception among the people here. There are 40,000 government schools in Gujarat which has latest facilities, which include schools of Municipal School Board. The students are studying through Smart board facilities.”

