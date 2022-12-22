scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Paatil’s daughter wins gram panchayat election in Maharashtra, her panel loses

Bhavini said, “We will move the court as the sarpanch and one more member of the rival group have not submitted caste certificates.”

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil’s daughter Bhavini Patil was elected to the Mohadi Gram Panchayat in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra in the elections held on December 18, results of which were declared Tuesday.

Three members of Bhavini’s Gram Vikas Panel were among the 10 elected members, while seven were from Lokshahi Unnati Panel of Sharad Patil, an elected councillor of Jamer Nagar Palika. The rival panel also won the post of sarpanch.  Both Bhavini and Sharad are BJP leaders.

As many as 7,682 gram panchayats of Maharashtra went to polls on Sunday. Bhavini was the sitting sarpanch of Mohadi Gram Panchayat, which was earlier reserved for OBCs and converted to an SC seat this year.

Bhavini Patil and nine others contested from Gram Vikas Panel, but six, including sarpanch candidate, lost the election. Mohadi Gram panchayat has around 2,200 registered voters. Elected sarpanch Chandrakala Kodi was from the Lokshahi Unnati Panel.

Talking to The Indian Express, Bhavini Patil said, “During my five-year tenure, we have done lot of development works in our village such as building 60 toilet blocks, a library and a gym. We also installed mobile towers in our village to help students take online lessons during the Covid pandemic. We also got four transformers installed in our village and repaired school walls.”

