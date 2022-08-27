scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Paatil warns Gujarat voters against trusting AAP, questions Kejriwal’s job, power promises

Patel was speaking at the Vibrant Weavers Expo 2022, a three-day event organised by the Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association at Global Textile market in Surat. The event was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel at Vibrant Weavers Expo 2022 in Surat on Friday (Express Photo by Hanif Malek)

Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil Friday lashed out against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and warned the people against trusting them. Without naming AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who has been frequenting the state ahead of the Assembly elections, Paatil said, “A person came here and said that he would give free power but he did not give you any guarantee. It is like Chinese product “dhoya to roya”. If you trust them, you will be trapped.”

Continuing to hit out against Kejriwal, Paatil said, “The Surat Muncipal Corporation provides pure treated water to the textile industry in Surat. Recently, a man (Kejriwal) came here and spoke about the free water. Here in Surat, SMC supplies water to each and every bungalows in the city and takes charges of Rs 460 per year from them, which includes all taxes,” Paatil said.

“If we divide 460 by 365, per day the bungalow owner has to spend Rs 1.10. Water is supplied at cheaper rates to the people in Surat,” he added.

He said, “The textile businessmen present here knows that the Maharashtra government had come up with a scheme of Re 1 per unit charges to attract textiles industries and get established in the Navapur area. Many people from here had purchased plots and many of them had also set up machinery over there but they faced a lot of power problems.”

He also tried to lure the youths of Gujarat by saying that he will give 10 lakh government jobs, Paatil said. “In the past 60 to 70 years, around 5.50 lakh government jobs in different departments have been given and he comes here and says that he will give 10 lakh government jobs. How is it possible? He went further and said that after five years I will double it. How will they do that they are not sharing.”

Gujarat gives highest employment to the people in India, Paatil claimed. “During the Covid pandemic, a large number of people migrated from Gujarat to their native states. But not a single Gujarati who had gone for jobs to other states returned, because Gujaratis don’t go to other state for jobs. That man (Arvind Kejriwal) comes here and gives only assurance but we should understand it. He should stop luring Gujarat people.”

At the event, CM Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Gujarat’s growth saying, “Gujarat has become growth engine of the country because PM Modi laid a strong foundation stone,” he said.

“Today in Gujarat, road, power, water and other basic facilties are provided to different parts across the state, and the people staying in the interior villages have come into the main streams,” he added.

About closure notices issued to the industries in relation to pollution, Patel said, “I and my team are working on it. We are working in the direction to be business friendly for the growth of the industry and moving industry ahead on the paths laid by PM Modi.”

