Paatil says vote for BJP to repay debt for govt’s Covid-19 handling

In his first election rally ahead of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) bypoll, Gujarat state BJP president C R Paatil on Tuesday urged people to vote for BJP to “repay the debt” for “saving” them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The by-election in the union territory scheduled to be held on October 30 was necessitated after seven-time MP Mohan Delkar allegedly died by suicide in a Mumbai hotel in February this year.

Paatil also slammed Shiv Sena, which has given ticket to late independent MP Mohan Delkar’s wife Kalaben Delkar to contest the bypoll, for allying with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra to form the government.

Addressing a Maharashtrian sammelan at Silvassa, headquarters of DNH and Daman and Diu, Paatil said, “We have been saved from coronavirus due to the timely and free vaccination given to the people of our country. The time has come to repay this debt.”

BJP has filed Mahesh Gavit, a retired police sub-inspector, as its candidate, while Congress fielded Mahesh Dhodi, a retired police head constable.

Others candidates in the poll fray were Panchal Jayshri from Navsarjan Bharat Party, Milan Korat from LJP, and Ganesh Bhujade from Bhartiya Tribal party.

Paatil, speaking in Gujarati, said, “In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena had formed a government in coalition with NCP and Congress, it was Bala Saheb Thackeray (party founder) who once said that he would like to die instead of sitting with NCP or Congress… He had never compromised with Congress or NCP. Such a party has now become a compromising party, and votes should not be given to them.”

Paatil added, “I have many friends in the industries at Silvassa and they told me to do anything to stop these people (Shiv Sena ). I asked why ? They replied, that they were earlier harassed by them… They also appreciated the two terms of former BJP MP Natubhai Patel. I want to say that nobody should sleep till October 30 (election day), and work hard. Those working in the industries who face problems of not getting leave from the company (employer), should call Natubhai Patel and other BJP leaders…”

Slamming the Delkar family, Paatil told the gathering, “Today (Delkar’s wife ) is contesting from Shiv Sena.. Earlier (Mohan Delkar) contested as independent candidate. Before that he was in JD(U), and also had also been with BJP and Congress. There is a requirement of stable leadership who can stand strong and work for public issues… There is no place in your culture for someone with two faces and no stability…”

The BJP leader also promised to erect a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.