Paatil inaugurates Covid isolation centre in Surat

State BJP president C R Paatil Friday inaugurated Surat city’s first community isolation centre for Covid-19 patients managed by Jain International Organisation (JIO) at Community hall of Adajan. The community isolation centre has been named Samprati Isolation Centre.

Giving more details about the Community Isolation Centre, former BJP councillor and president of JIO Surat, Nirav Shah said, “With the rise in Covid-19 cases in the third phase we have started isolation centre for those infected patients who face problems staying in a joint family or has no separate rooms at their homes. We have started with 100 beds having oxygen facility. The food, medical treatment and other facilities are provided by JIO members. We have only used SMC community hall of Adajan area.”

He added, “We have hired doctors and paramedical teams, while many doctors of Jain community doing private practice in Surat, will visit our centre. Today, we have got two patients admitted in the centre. In the first wave of the pandemic, 1025 patients were treated at our isolation centre 441 patients in the second wave .”

Along with Paatil, Surat city Mayor Hemali Boghawala, Surat Municipal Corporation Standing Committee president Paresh Patel, and several others including Jain community businessmen and leaders were present during the inauguration.