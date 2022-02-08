Paatil donates Rs 51 lakh to Kadva Patidars’ Vishv Umiya Foundation

State BJP president CR Paatil Sunday became a “golden donor” of the Vishv Umiya Foundation, an organisation of Kadva Patidars, based in Ahmedabad, after donating Rs 51 lakh during the inauguration of its branch office in Surat.

The foundation raised Rs 15 crore from nine donors on a single day on Sunday. An anonymous donor alone donated Rs 11 crore.

The new branch office of Vishv Umiya Foundation (the holy deity of Kadva Patidars) in the Althan area was opened for the Patidars settled in Surat and South Gujarat.

The office was inaugurated by former state cabinet minister Narottam Patel, in the presence of state BJP president CR Paatil, state BJP vice president MS Patel, BJP MLA from Udhna Vivek Patel, Surat city Mayor Hemali Boghawala and others. A medical store was inaugurated by the organisation president RP Patel.

Vishv Umiya Dham Media convenor Dhaval Makadiya also elaborated about the foundation’s efforts for those aspiring to migrate abroad. “Recently, we started services to provide accommodation and jobs to those people going to Canada and the US for jobs or for education. They have to register themselves at our office in Ahmedabad, before their journey. Our counterpart will call him once he or she lands in the foreign land and will receive him and drop him at his destination. If somebody has no house to stay in, our counterpart will let him or her stay at his house for a few days, till he makes further arrangements. We are also going to start similar services for the UK in coming days,” he said.