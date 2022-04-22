Gujarat BJP president Paatil declares 3-day ‘vacation’ for BJP workers ahead of polls

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Thursday declared a three-day “vacation” for party workers from May 2 to 4 adding that they would have to “work hard” without a break for the next six months for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Paatil was speaking at a meeting in Tapi where he kickstarted the state tour under the “One Day One District” programme, where he would meet the page committee members and other ranks of the party in the district.

Paatil said there will be no political event in the state during the three-day vacation. The BJP has 1.14 crore primary members in Gujarat of which 1.29 lakh are active members.

“Gujarat Assembly elections are due later this year and the party workers will have to do a lot of work. So we have decided

to give them three days holiday from May 2. I request party workers to go out with family for a picnic and enjoy the time as they will not get any holiday for the next six months due to the upcoming Assembly elections. Even during Diwali festival, they will have no holidays,” Paatil told The Indian Express.

The state BJP chief was welcomed by large number of party workers in Vyara town of Tapi district where he took out a rally from Birsa Munda Chowk to Sabridham ground in Vyara, covering around two kilometres.

Addressing the party workers at Vyara, Paatil said, “The reason behind selection of Tapi district as first district for the party programme is that it has done excellent work in page committee activities.”

Paatil also said that BJP has planned a meeting that would be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where it hoped to gather “five lakh people”, in an apparent bid to “break the record” of the Dahod event recently that was attended by three lakh people, according to Paatil.

“Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down to Gujarat and spoke at a convention organised by the Banas dairy that was attended by around 2.50 lakh women. Even the opposition parties were surprised to see such large participation of women…,” Paatil said.

“The PM also attended a tribal meet in Dahod where over three lakh people were present… We are also planning to organise a public meeting of the PM in South Gujarat where tribals from Surat, Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, Valsad, Navsari and Dang will be present. We are hopeful of gathering five lakh people for the meet,” he added.

About malnutrition among the children in Gujarat, Paatil said, “I request each BJP worker to adopt a malnourished child and give them food and other nutritious supplements. We got to know that Sumul Dairy will supply milk bags to the anganwadis in Surat and Tapi districts for malnourished children. If this continues for three months, our state would be the first in the country to eradicate malnourishment.”

Surat city BJP president Niranjan Janjmera said Paatil will cover all the 33 districts and eight cities under the “One Day One District” programme.

“Today was the first event in Tapi district. After a few days, another district will be selected and this will continue,” Janjmera said.