Owaisi says Muslims should get political representation like Patidars

Muslims in Gujarat should have political representation like the Patidars who have a “successful political leadership”, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi in Surat on Sunday.

The AIMIM chief was holding a roadshow in wall city area of Surat, before his public meeting at Limbayat area, which is the parliamentary constituency of state BJP president and Navsari MP MP CR Paatil. He had held similar events in Ahmedabad and Vadgam earlier.

“The percentage of Muslims and Patidars are close to each other. It is the success of political leadership and political awareness of Patidars that several members from their community gets elected. So, there is a need to develop and take ahead the political representation and political awareness of Muslims,” Owaisi said adding that as per several studies, the social, economical, education and health status of Muslims were below tribals.

Owaisi was accompanied by state AIMIM president Sabir Kabliwala and former MLA of AIMIM advocate Waris Pathan. The teams carried out meetings with party leaders and workers of Surat unit as well as religious leaders on the upcoming elections and addressed a media briefing in the afternoon.

During the roadshow, Owaisi was welcomed at three different locations and he addressed a public meeting at Limbayat later in the evening. On way to Limbayat, Owaisi was shown black flags at Mithi Khadi area, however, there was no further trouble, sources said.

“Muslims are not limited to Ramzan or to serve sheer-khurma. We want our part in politics and we will get it. I am held responsible for their defeat in elections. There is nobody to work with you in your party (Congress)… your working president says that their top leaders look at their cellphones and do not give attention to him. It has become a habit of all the political parties, to blame Muslims for their defeat,” Owaisi said.

About the Aam Aami Party (AAP) emerging as a third option in Gujarat state, and how will AMIM compete with them, Owaisi said, “When the riots broke out in Delhi, as a chief minister, he (Arvind Kejriwal) did not follow his responsibilities… Three days ago, a demolition was carried out in Delhi, Chief Minister has not said a word.”

On Bhartiya Tribal Party’s pre-poll alliance with the AAP, Owaisi said, “Every party has the right to work for their party growth.”

On a question about bulldozer drive of the Uttar Pradesh government, Owaisi said, “The country should be run as per the Constitution… If a house or property is to be demolished, there is a procedure to send notice and give some time to approach the court. Without these procedures, a demolition drive is not good.”

On the Gyanvapi row, Owaisi said, “They are creating the issues and to take political advantage. After 54 years, when a petition is field in the court claiming that Idgah is theirs, the lower court can sort out the issue on that moment, showing the 1991 Act. There are many issues which will come up in the coming days. It is the responsibility of the PM and his government to decide and work on the act made by their Parliament. If we want to take our country ahead, there are other issues like inflation and unemployment to be addressed.”

On implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, Owaisi replied, “In Article 37 of Directive Principles, it states that the country’s resources and wealth should be equally distributed. But our country’s 45 per cent wealth is with 10 per cent people.”