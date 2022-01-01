Gujarat: Over 835 people held in Valsad for driving drunk, carrying liquor

Valsad police Thursday arrested around 835 people for driving drunk and possession of liquor from different checkpoints on the highway and internal roads in the district, a day before New Year’s eve. Those arrested were taken to the court Friday and later released on bail.

The police said all those arrested were sent for Covid and prohibition tests, but nobody has tested positive so far. “The motive is to prevent road accidents by those who are drunk. Last year, we made 1,560 cases on New Year’s night,” said Rajdeepsinh Jhala, Superinten-dent of police in Valsad.

Security was beefed up Thursday in Valsad, ahead of the New Year, with police officials deployed at 20 check posts. In addition, 22 medical teams were deployed at private and Nagar Palika halls in order to undertake Covid and alcohol tests on those arrested.