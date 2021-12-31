Over 835 people arrested in Valsad for driving drunk, carrying liquor

Valsad police Thursday arrested around 835 people for driving drunk and possession of liquor from different checkpoints on the highway and internal roads in the district, a day before New Year’s eve. Those arrested were taken to the court Friday and later released on bail.

The police said all those arrested were sent for Covid and prohibition tests, but nobody has tested positive so far. “We have deployed our teams to all the check posts to arrest people. The motive is to prevent road accidents by those who are drunk. Last year, we made 1,560 cases on New Year’s night. This year, we are also thankful that the Daman administration had imposed a night curfew and all the night parties and events have been banned. So, we hope that this year, people from South Gujarat and Central Gujarat will avoid going to Daman for New Year celebrations,” said Rajdeepsinh Jhala, Superintendent of police in Valsad.

Security was beefed up Thursday in Valsad, ahead of the New Year, with police officials deployed at 20 check posts. In addition, 22 medical teams were deployed at private and Nagar Palika halls in order to undertake Covid and alcohol tests on those arrested.

Valsad borders the Union territories of Daman and Silvassa, where liquor consumption and sales are not prohibited, and hence, attracts large crowds from South Gujarat and Central Gujarat ahead of New Year’s eve. However, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the Daman and Silvassa administration have imposed a night curfew from 11.00 am to 5.00 am this year.