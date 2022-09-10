scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Over 60,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Surat

The Surat Municipal Corporation had made 19 artificial ponds at different zones in the city where Ganesh idols with height less than five feet were immersed while arrangements with cranes had been made in Hazira and Dumas area on the seacoast where idols over 5 feet sizes were immersed directly into the sea.

A Ganpati Idol being taken for immersion on a crane at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Friday, the last day for idol visarjan. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Over 60,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in 19 artificial ponds and big size idols were directly immersed into the sea at Dumas and Hazira in Surat on Friday, the last day of immersion.

A large number of people took part in the processions for immersion.

Surat Mayor Dr Hemali Boghawala, in a video widely shared on social media, was seen carrying a Ganesh idol in her hands and immersing in the artificial pond in the Adajan area.

Surat Mayor Dr Hemali Boghawala, in a video widely shared on social media, was seen carrying a Ganesh idol in her hands and immersing in the artificial pond in the Adajan area.

The police teams and Surat city Ganesh Utsav Samithi volunteers were on the toes from morning to night ensuring that the procession move without any delay or traffic blocks.

The SMC deployed their staff at the artificial ponds to collects idols and immerse it into the artificial ponds.

The entry of outsiders to the artificial ponds was prohibited. The officials also maintained register noting down the number of Ganesh idols and the areas before immersing it.

Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said, “We have erected 10 cranes having the capacity to lift 75-100 kilograms on the sea coasts at Hazira and Dumas areas where big size idols were immersed. Two teams of fire department and local divers were also present at both the sea coasts. Four rescue boats were deployed at the coastal spots..”

“From September 1 to 8, a total of 7,465 idols of small sizes had been immersed in 19 artificial ponds. While on September 9, around 53,000 small and big size Ganesh idols were immersed in the artificial ponds and sea coasts in Dumas and Hazira,” he added.

Surat city Ganesh Utsav Samithi president Anil Biscuitwala said, “After two years, Ganesh Utsav has been celebrated widely and a large number of people participated in the procession. Not a single untoward incident had taken place this year and the arrangements made by Surat Municipal corporation and Surat police department were good.”

The Surat city Tazia Committee team members Kadir Pirzada, Asad Kalyani and others felicitated president of Surat city Ganesh Utsav Samithi members Swami Amrishanand, Anil Biscuitwala, Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar others at Chowk Bazaar area in Surat, on Friday morning.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:28:40 am
