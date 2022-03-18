Over 1,200 youths, 20 firms take part in Surat employment fair

Over 1,200 youths participated in the job fair organised by the state government in the Surat Municipal corporation Community hall on Wednesday in which representatives of 20 companies took part. Sources said that 561 candidates were shortlisted by the companies.

Dipak Pamar (22), a commerce graduate and a resident of Shubhashnagar in Limbayat, who is 80 per cent disabled, was seen struggling to climb the stairs of the community hall, to get himself registered for a job.

Parmar registered his details with the employment department and was sent to a counter of a private investment and security firm. He is the eldest among three children whose parents are an autorickshaw driver and a tailor.

Talking to the Indian Express, Pamar said, “My father is diabetic and a heart patient. As the eldest son, now it is my duty to support him. Last year I completed my graduation and have tried for jobs at different places but due to my physical disability, nobody takes me.”

“I have given my resume to the private firm. The firm representatives said that they will call me in the coming days,” he added.

Sources said that the representatives of over 20 companies involved in private banking, financial investments and securities, automobiles, textile and e-Commerce took part in the job fair.

Assistant director of the employment department office at Surat, Bipin Mangukia said, “We got to know that there are 1,100 vacancies in the 20 firms who have come for recruitment. The firms took details of the probable candidates and will call them in the next couple of days.”

Manoj Charan, manager of a private firm in Surat said, “We are a manpower supplying firm and work with over 40 private and some nationalised banks… We have shortlisted 150 candidates and will call them.”