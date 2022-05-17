Over 100 powerloom factory owners duped of Rs 21.5 cr in Surat; one held

The Economic Offences wing of the Surat police Monday arrested a broker and launched a probe for allegedly defaulting on payments to the tune of Rs 21.53 crore to powerloom factory owners.

Broker Jignesh Mangukiya, a Varachha resident, was arrested a day after over 100 powerloom factory owners from Surat lodged complaints of cheating with the Varachha police station against a gang of nine traders and brokers for defaulting on payments for grey cloth purchased from them recently.

Two complaints of cheating were registered by Manoj Mawani and Dharmesh Patel—both powerloom factory owners in Surat—against eight persons. The accused have been identified as Dixit Miyani, Anas Motiyani, Janak Chhatbar, Smith Chhatbar, Azim Penwala, Ravi Gohil, Ashwin Gohil, Mahavir Taparia and Jitendra Mangukiya. The police have lodged offences under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention).

The complaints have alleged that the group had opened four shops and godowns by the name of ADS Culture and RNC Enterprise at Global Textile Market in Varachha and started doing textile trading business. They had promised to make the payment before the time of the credit period of 30 days to 45 days.

They purchased the grey cloth from the complainants and several other powerloom factory owners, between February 28 and April 11, and defaulted on the payment. The accused then shut their shops that were rented and switched off their mobile phones and left no trace.

Mawani’s complaint alleged the powerloom factory owners were cheated to the tune of Rs 17.53 crore, including Rs 90.58 lakh from him. Dharmesh’s complaint states they were cheated of Rs. 3.95 crore, including his Rs 6.15 lakh. Both complainants have alleged that the gang had sold the grey cloth locally to other traders at cheaper rates.

The investigations in both the complaints were transferred to the Economic Offences Wing. “More than a hundred powerloom factory owners of Surat city have fallen victims to this gang… We are carrying out search operations at various places in the city where the gang have stocked the textile goods… The cheating amount may go up in the coming days in case more weavers approach us. We have made different teams to apprehend the absconding accused,” said V K Parmar, assistant commissioner, Police Economic wing.

The Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association has made representations to state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and requested him to direct the police to take strict actions against the gang.