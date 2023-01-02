scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Organs of 18-yr-old brain-dead boy give new life to six in Surat

According to officials of NGO Donate Life, which carried out the process, the boy Hiral Mahida was on way to work on December 30 when his bike skidded and he fell. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
Organs of 18-yr-old brain-dead boy give new life to six in Surat
The family of an 18-year-old boy, who was declared brain-dead following a road accident, donated his heart, kidneys, liver and eyes to six persons on Sunday.

According to officials of NGO Donate Life, which carried out the process, the boy Hiral Mahida, a resident of Morabhagal area in Surat and employee at a salon in Rander, was on way to work on December 30 when his bike skidded and he fell.

Hiral was taken to a private hospital and was later shifted to Kiran Hospital at Katargam where he was declared brain-dead.

After being intimated by the hospital, counsellors from Donate Life talked to Hiral’s father Vijaybhai Mahidha, who works in the cleaning department of SMIMER Hospital in Surat, mother Alkaben and sister Riyaben.

After taking their consent, the doctors harvested his organs and transplanted them to beneficiaries through SOTTO (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation).

Talking to The Indian Express, Donate Life president Nilesh Mandlewala said, “The heart of Hiral was transplanted to a 17-year-old youth of Ankleshwar at Mahavir Hospital in Surat. The kidneys were transplanted to a 49-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman from Surat at Kiran Hospital, while the liver was transplanted to a 34-year-old man from Bharuch at Kiran Hospital, while the eyes were transplanted to two different persons at Kiran Hospital.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Hiral’s father said, “We know he cannot survive… His organs will turn into ashes after the funeral rites… so finally, we decided to donate his organs. Through this, my child’s eyes and heart will live on in other people… We also listened to the stories of those who were living with organ failure…”

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 21:20 IST
