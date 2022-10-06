scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

One worker dead, seven injured as elevator crashes in Surat factory

According to Khatodara police, the incident took place around 8 am at Shantivan Prints when a group of eight workers were coming down the elevation from the third floor with textile goods. The cable of the lift snapped and it crashed down 30 feet.

The elevator that crashed from the third floor of the textile factory in Surat on Wednesday. (Express photo by Hanif Malek)

A 35-year-old worker died and seven others were injured after a goods elevator crashed from third floor of a textile factory in Bhatar area of Surat Wednesday.

According to Khatodara police, the incident took place around 8 am at Shantivan Prints when a group of eight workers were coming down the elevation from the third floor with textile goods. The cable of the lift snapped and it crashed down 30 feet.

The injured were rushed to New Civil Hospital where worker Umakant Kanojiya was declared brought dead. Satyendra Tiwari (29), Shyam Saroj (28), Rajkumar Saroj (26), Kanhaiya Pareek (24), Sandeep Bhan (25), Ajay Bhan (25), and Raj Jha (26) — all residents of Pandesara area — are being treated for injuries.

Chief medical officer of New Civil Hospital, Dr Dinesh Mandal, said, “Among the seven injured, condition of five is serious as they suffered multiple fractures.”

Khatodara police has registered an offence of accidental death and started a probe.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 03:18:40 am
