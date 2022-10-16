One held with MD drugs worth Rs 6 lakh in Daman

The Daman (Union Territory) police Friday arrested a youth with mephedrone drugs worth around Rs 6 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a room at Raj Palace hotel in Nani Daman and seized white powder weighing 190.36 grams. Valsad FSL officials confirmed it to be MD powder worth Rs 6 lakh. The cops arrested the hotel room inmate identified as Rajasthan resident Ganpatlal Mali (35).

Nani Daman police inspector Sohel Jiwani said, “Along with MD powder, we have also seized another white powder weighing 152.52 grams which have been sent to the FSL office for further verification. The accused had come to Daman to sell the banned drugs. We have produced him before a court and is under police remand till October 18.”