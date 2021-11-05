One held in Surat for ‘eloping with girl, raping her’ after posing as Hindu youth

Surat police Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old city resident who allegedly posed as Hindu youth and raped a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her. Police said the accused also asked the girl to convert to get married, following which the 17-year-old lodged a complaint against him.

The girl came in contact with the accused through a social media account and later they eloped on October 31.

Following this, the girl’s father had lodged a missing complaint. On Wednesday, Surat police arrested the accused from Vadodara and handed the girl over to her parents. Police registered an offence under different IPC sections of kidnapping, rape, cheating, and section 4 of Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act 2021 (Amended).

On Thursday, the accused was taken to the SMIMER hospital for medical examination and was later produced before the court, which remanded him in two-day police custody. “The complainant had in her statements to police mentioned she was unaware that the accused was duping his religious identity,” said the inspector of the police station concerned.

“After they eloped and went to a farmhouse in Vadodara , the accused told her to convert and get married, to which the girl objected. She then intimated her parents, who later informed us,” the inspector added.