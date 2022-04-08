One held for honey-trapping textile trader, cop part of gang

Surat police on Thursday arrested one person who was allegedly part of a racket involved in honey-trapping a textile trader and later robbing Rs 10,000 and demanding Rs 2 lakh from him.

According to police, the incident came to light after the textile trader dropped a letter in a “suggestion box” in Umra area — an initiative by Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar for public to share information and suggestions with the police.

Four “suggestion boxes” were placed in Umra area, as a pilot project, and the letter was found by Umra police inspector A H Rajput on Tuesday, from the box at the Joggers park on City Light road.

On Tuesday evening, police lodged a case at the Umra police station against K A Parmar, Rohit Patel, Kanak Singh, Jignesh Jivaliya and one unidentified person under IPC sections 389 (extortion), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) 170 (offence by public servant), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt).

According to police, one of the gang members who was involved in honey trapping the trader was arrested, while the others, which also include a police head constable of Surat city police are absconding.

Police said that the textile trader, in his letter, claimed that he received a call on his mobile phone from a woman, around 10 days ago.

The woman claimed that she wanted to purchase sarees and dress materials in large quantity. The trader asked her to come to his shop at Ring road, to which she told him to come to her house at Pooja Apartment, on Ghoddod road Tuesday, police said.

On Tuesday morning, the trader went to the woman’s house some samples of sarees and dress materials.

The trader alleged that the woman tried to have a physical relationship with him, to which he objected. Meanwhile, a man dressed in police uniform accompanied by four others in plain clothes came inside the flat and threatened the trader to frame him in a police case. They also threatened to upload his photos with the woman on social media.

According to police, the gang then demanded Rs 5 lakh from the trader to not proceed with a police, However, he agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh to settle the matter, police said.

The trader had asked the gang to collect the money from his friend’s jewellery shop at Navsari bazaar. However, when the gang members reached the shop to collect cash, they found it closed. The accused after collecting the trader’s address and robbed Rs 10,000 from him and asked him to pay the remaining amount of Rs 2 lakh in the weekend.

On Tuesday evening, police went to the apartment with the complainant and nabbed Jignesh Jivaliya, a resident of Nanpura. Police said Jignesh disclosed the names of the other accused identified as Jayesh Yadav who came to the spot in police uniform.

Umra police station inspector A H Rajput said, “We have arrested one of the accused in this case while others including the accused woman who was identified as Sonu is absconding. The main accused in this gang is a police head constable Jayesh Yadav, who serves in Surat police headquarters… In such cases of honey trapping, the victim does not come directly to the police station, fearing that their identity will be revealed. But he could contact us through the ‘suggestion box’.”

Tomar said, “We have placed ‘suggestion boxes’ outside gardens, parks and educational institutes… They can also give us information about any criminal activity in their area… In the coming days we will expand the ‘suggestion box’ to other areas of the city…”