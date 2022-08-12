One drowned, 2 ‘jumped to end life’: Three persons die in Tapi river in Surat

Two person allegedly died by suicide by jumping into Tapi river and one person drowned in the river in Surat on Thursday. The bodies of two persons were recovered while that of the third one is yet to be traced, fire officials said.

According to fire officials, the water level in the Tapi river has risen due to the heavy discharge of water from Ukai dam to the river.

In the first incident, Ashwin Pandav (35), a resident of Singhanpore, left his house Thursday with his two daughters, who are 13 and 14 years old for evening walk. Pandav jumped into the Tapi river from Jilani bridge allegedly to end his life. A passerby after seeing the girls, informed fire department.

Two teams of fire department from Rander and Muglisara divisions carried out search operations but could not trace the body. Rander police said they are yet to to find out the reason behind him taking the extreme step.

Bholabhai Bhalara (65), a resident of Rukshmani society in Nana Varachha, also jumped into the river allegedly to end life.

According to police, before taking the extreme step Bhalara called his friend and told him that he is going to end life.

Amroli police reached the spot and upon checking the CCTV footage, found Bhalara walking on the ghats towards the river.

Advertisement

Fire department teams carried out search operations but could not locate the body. On Friday morning, his body was found on the banks of the river, which was handed over to police by fire department staff.

In the third incident, Dharmesh Asmaniwala (54), a resident of Rander, along with his friends, had gone to swim in the river on Thursday evening.

Police said that due to heavy current, Dharmeshbhai drowned in the river.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The other divers made unsuccessful attempts to rescue him and later informed the fire officials. The fire department teams carried out search operation and traced the body near Panch Pipla in Rander area on Friday.

SMC Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek said, “Due to the heavy discharge of water from Ukai dam to Tapi river, the water flows with high current. The body of Pandav is still missing due to heavy tide. We carried out The search operations were carried out on boats.”