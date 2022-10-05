One dead, seven injured in lift collapse at Surat textile factory

A labourer was killed and seven others injured after an elevator at a textile factory in the Bhatar area of Surat collapsed Wednesday morning.

According to the Khatodara police, the incident took place around 8 am at the Shantivan prints when eight labourers were coming down to the ground floor from the third floor with clothes. Suddenly, the lift cable snapped and it fell from a height of around 30 feet.

Other labourers working in the factory assembled at the spot and intimated the incident to the factory owner. They rushed the victims to New Civil Hospital.

One of the labourers, Umakant Kanojiya, 35, was declared brought dead at the hospital while the others were admitted. The injured are identified as Satyendra Tiwari, 29, Shyam Saroj 28, Rajkumar Saroj, 26, Kanhaiya Pareek, 24, Sandeep Bhan, 25, Ajay Bhan, 25, and Raj Jha, 26, all residents of the Pandesara area in Surat.

The chief medical officer of New Civil hospital Dr Dinesh Mandal said: “The condition of five are serious as they suffered many fractures on the waist, lower body and head. We have started giving them treatment.”

The police took statements of the injured and other workers of the factory. They registered a case of accidental death and started a probe.