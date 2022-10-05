scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

One dead, seven injured in lift collapse at Surat textile factory

The incident took place around 8 am at the Shantivan prints when eight labourers were coming down to the ground floor from the third floor with clothes.

One labourer killed in lift collapse in Surat building.

A labourer was killed and seven others injured after an elevator at a textile factory in the Bhatar area of Surat collapsed Wednesday morning.

According to the Khatodara police, the incident took place around 8 am at the Shantivan prints when eight labourers were coming down to the ground floor from the third floor with clothes. Suddenly, the lift cable snapped and it fell from a height of around 30 feet.

Other labourers working in the factory assembled at the spot and intimated the incident to the factory owner. They rushed the victims to New Civil Hospital.

One of the labourers, Umakant Kanojiya, 35, was declared brought dead at the hospital while the others were admitted. The injured are identified as Satyendra Tiwari, 29, Shyam Saroj 28, Rajkumar Saroj, 26, Kanhaiya Pareek, 24, Sandeep Bhan, 25, Ajay Bhan, 25, and Raj Jha, 26, all residents of the Pandesara area in Surat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

The chief medical officer of New Civil hospital Dr Dinesh Mandal said: “The condition of five are serious as they suffered many fractures on the waist, lower body and head. We have started giving them treatment.”

The police took statements of the injured and other workers of the factory. They registered a case of accidental death and started a probe.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 04:39:14 pm
Next Story

The Ghost movie review: Nagarjuna’s actioner looks sleek but tests patience

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement