One dead, four injured in reactor blast at Ankleshwar chemical factory

A 25-year-old labourer died on the spot and five others were injured after a blast at a reactor of RP Industries’ chemical manufacturing unit at Ankleshwar in Panoli GIDC, Bharuch early Monday morning. The five with minor and major injuries were rushed to Parth Hospital and are now stable.

“The incident took place early in the morning and we have registered an accidental death complaint into the incident. The factory inspector and GPCB are also probing to find out the cause of the blast. The factory manufacturers different types of chemicals used in industries. The conditions of other labourers are out of danger,” said Police sub-inspector Ankleshwar Rural PR Gadhvi.

Those injured include Munshi Kishku (45), Munna Poddar (35), Babuchand Taddu (19) and Ramnath Yadav (56), all residents of a labour colony at Madhav Nagar in Ankleshwar. The deceased has been identified as Santosh alias Lakhan Dhani, also a resident of the same area.

Several locals as well as the Ankleshwar rural police, factory inspector staffers and officials of GPCB and the fire department rushed to the spot for rescue and probe.

Police said the incident took place when the night shift labourers were engaged in regular jobs. Santosh was standing with other labourers nearby a reactor in which a chemical process was in progress. The reactor exploded due to some unknown reasons injuring those standing nearby the machines.

Several other labourers immediately reached the plant and intimated the in-charge night shift official. Santosh was declared dead on arrival by doctors, the police said.