One dead, another injured after fire engulfs parked bus in Surat

A woman died and another passenger suffered severe burns after a fire broke out in a parked private luxury bus in Surat’s Varachha area on Tuesday evening.

Fire personnel of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) rushed to the spot with department sources saying that the bus belonging to Rajdhani Travels was waiting for passengers at Hirabag Circle when the incident took place.

The bus was headed to Saurashtra. There were 16 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident. Fire department sources said that the bus had only one entry and exit door.

After the fire broke out, passengers shouted for help and several passersby came to their rescue before fire personnel could arrive.

The passengers, with the help of passersby, broke open the windows to escape the blaze, sources said.

The fire personnel brought the blaze under control and found the body of a woman inside the bus, adding that another passenger who incurred severe burns was shifted to SMIMER hospital for treatment.

Chief fire officer of SMC Basant Pareek said, “One passenger died while another was injured in the incident. The identity of the deceased and victim are not yet known but our teams are contacting other passengers who are safe to get them identified. The fire has been brought under control. We suspect that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.”