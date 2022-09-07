scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

One arrested in Surat for ‘sharing BJP leader’s photos’ to defame him

Police arrested one Sandeepkumar Lodhi of Surat and have booked a case against one Hiren Desai, of Navsari, and two unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

Earlier, Gujarat BJP General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela came out defending Surat District president Sandeep Desai after his purported photos with a BJP woman leader went viral on social media. (file)

One person was arrested in Surat on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in sharing the purported photos of Surat district BJP president Sandeep Desai with a woman to defame him.

Police arrested one Sandeepkumar Lodhi of Surat and have booked a case against one Hiren Desai, of Navsari, and two unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

The purported photos of Desai had surfaced on social media on August 24.

Defending Desai, state BJP general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela had blamed the incident on the rivalry between Desai and some co-operative leaders of the Surat Agricultural and Produce Market committee.

According to police, the SIM card with the number from which the photos were uploaded on social media was obtained by Sandeepkumar Lodhi under the name of one Rameshkesh Harijan.

The SIM card was activated by Lodhi, who handed it over to Hiren Desai and two others on August 23.

Desai on Monday lodged complaint with Bardoli police station against Hiren Desai, Sandeepkumar Lodhi and two others with Bardoli police station, based on which police registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

The investigations into this case had been handed over to Local Crime Branch, by Surat district Superintendent of police.

Surat rural LCB (Local Crime Branch), police inspector K J Dhaduk told The Indian Express, “We have caught Sandeepkumar Lodhi, who sells SIM cards. Sandeep is a friend of Hiren Desai who also does mobile phones business. Hiren had obtained SIM card from Sandeepkumar Lodhi, under the name of Ramkesh Harijan… We have taken statements of Ramkesh Harijan who was unaware of the incident. We have arrested Lodhi and have launched a hunt for Hiren Desai, and two others.”

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:40:13 am
