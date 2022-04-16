Oil spill in Hazira coast; NGOs seek investigation

An oil spill incident took place on the coastal area of sea at Hazira in Surat on Thursday, according to NGOs Hazira Coastal Area Industrial Pollution Prevention Committee (HCAIPPC) and Brackish Water Research Center (BWRC) Surat, who complained to the Surat district collector, the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), Coast Guard, Gujarat Maritime board, demanding a probe into the incident.

In the complaint sent to various authorities, president of BWRC South Gujarat, MSH Sheikh, mentioned that the oil spill detected Thursday reached the coastal area during high tide.

The HCAIPPC was formed by coastal residents to work for health, environment preservation and as well as to prevent pollution in Hazira.

In the letter, both the NGOs have demanded action against the vessels that failed to report about incident, which is mandatory.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sheikh said, “We have demanded a detailed inquiry to find out the source of pollution. Necessary legal action should be taken to prevent such incidents in future.”

Claiming that there was damage to the mangroves, mudflats, and other ecologically sensitive areas defined under CRZ notifications 2019, he added, “To protect and conserve coastal regions, the Gujarat Maritime Board should check such incidents. The port officer of Magdalla should develop a plan to control oil spill and improve vigilance in the sea and ports to prevent such disasters.”

The Coast Guard Friday sent an interceptor ship into the deep sea to find the cause. GMB officials of Surat also have started a probe and will collect samples. “At present, the reason is not known and an investigation is on. It will take a few more days to come to a conclusion,” said a GMB official on the condition of anonymity.