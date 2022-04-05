Tired of waiting, keeping options open, says Ahmed Patel’s son ahead of Gujarat polls

Faisal Patel, son of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel who was the political secretary of Sonia Gandhi, put out a tweet on Tuesday suggesting he was upset with the Congress party leadership. It said: “Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open”.

Asked about the tweet, Patel told The Indian Express: “I have expressed my feelings and I do not want to add anything more or anything less. What I have said, I have said, and nothing more… It could be anything like leaving the party, leaving politics and joining the business. It could be anything.”

Patel, who is yet to make his electoral debut, had last week announced a tour of Bharuch from April 1 ahead of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly polls scheduled later this year. However, his tour was later delayed apparently due to Ramzan. Though he is yet to contest elections, Patel had campaigned for the Congress in the 2019 general elections and earlier.

On March 27, Patel tweeted that he would be touring the seven assembly seats of Bharuch and Narmada districts from April 1. “Starting 1st of April, I will be touring the 7 assembly seats of Bharuch & Narmada districts. My team will assess the current reality of the political situation and will make major changes if needed to accomplish our main goal- win all 7 seats god willing, he had tweeted.

However, on March 30, Patel announced that he was delaying the proposed tour: “I am delaying my tour of Bharuch assembly seats as the holy month of Ramadan is about to begin in a few days. Inconvenience is regretted,” he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader from Bharuch, Nazu Fadwala said: “In the second week of March, we had a meeting with Faisal Patel in which he had shared information about his interest in doing a tour of Bharuch which comprises seven assembly seats like Dediyapada (Narmada district), Karjan (Baroda district) and Jambusar, Vagra, Bharuch, Ankleshwar and Jhagadia. We had planned to work in every assembly seat in the direction of Congress victory. We are also shocked about Faisal Patel’s tweet today. We have spent our entire life in support of Ahmed Patel and now his son. We are trying to contact him but he is not picking up the phone.”

Meanwhile, Patel’s tweet saw an immediate reaction from Jayrajsinh Parmar, a former Congress leader who is now with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Parmar, who is a former president and leader of opposition of the Mehsana district panchayat, tweeted: “paanch pachchis jaay to bhale jaay koi fer na pade, ….Ema Faisal Ahmed Patel no pan samavesh kharo (if 5 to 25 leave, then let them leave, what difference will it make …this could also include Faisal Ahmed Patel).” Parmar joined the BJP on February 22.