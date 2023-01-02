Nigerian national arrested for ‘duping’ Surat woman

A Nigerian national was arrested Sunday for allegedly duping a Surat woman of Rs 57 lakh.

Surat police arrested Bernard Chukwunonsu (26), a resident of Uttamnagar in New Delhi and native of Anambra state in Nigeria, for his alleged involvement in cheating a woman after promising to marry her.

Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “The accused befriended the woman through social media and promised to marry her. The accused and his friend later called her posing as Immigration department officers. They told her that her boyfriend has been caught and a parcel has been seized from him.”

“The caller demanded money to release her boyfriend and the parcel. The woman then deposited Rs. 57.39 lakh in the bank account of the accused between December 1 and December 12. After few days, the accused stopped picking up her calls,” Tomar added.

Police registered an offence under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) , 420 (cheating), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and relevant sections of the IT Act.

In another cyber crime case, Surat police on Sunday arrested one Jagdish Makwana (20), a resident of Botad district, for his alleged involvement in threatening a Surat woman of posting her morphed photo on social media.

Police registered an offence under section 66(c) of the IT Act. Police sources said that the accused was earlier arrested in such four similar offences in different parts of Gujarat.

In the another incident, Surat cyber crime police arrested Maheshchand Gupta (37), a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, for his alleged involvement in cheating one person of Rs. 6.79 lakh by posing as an insurance employee.

According to police, the accused called the complainant and told him that his insurance policy got matured and to get maturity amount of Rs 18.17 lakhs, he has to pay certain charges.

The complainant then deposited Rs 6.79 lakh in the said bank account, police said.

The police commissioner said that in 2022, 376 cybercrime cases were registered with Surat police, out of which 218 cases are solved and the police are working on the other cases.

“In 2022, a total of 376 offences were registered with Surat cybercrime cell, out of which 218 cases were solved, with 60 per cent detection rate. Similarly in 2021, 272 cybercrime cases were registered and detection rate was 46 per cent, while in 2020, 192 cybercrime cases were registered and detection rate was 36 per cent,” Tomar added.

He also appealed to the people to contact cyber crime cell if they are cheated or threatened in similar manner and be wary of unknown persons on social media.