NHAI to recarpet 10-km potholed stretch in Vapi after video surfaces

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated procedures to start the recarpeting work of a 10-km stretch of road between Vapi and Silvassa riddled with potholes, due to heavy rain, after videos of the stretch surfaced on social media.

Around half a kilometer area at Vapi GIDC to Chanod village near Silvassa headquarter of Dadara and Nagar Haveli has is riddled with potholes causing difficulty to the commuters.

Valsad District Collector Kshipra Agre told The Indian Express, “We had a talk with the NHAI and they had told me that tender had been approved for recarpeting of the road. Thousands of vehicles ply through the road between Vapi GIDC and Silvassa. The highway authorities have started filling the potholes with aggregates, while binding work is not done presently due to the rain… Temporary repairing work is in progress.”