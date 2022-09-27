scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

NHAI chief asks Gujarat officials to fix potholes on NH-48 in 10 days

The National Highway 48 was riddled with potholes due to the heavy downpour in south Gujarat, affecting the traffic and causing sevaral accidents.

NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhyay with her team members in Bharuch. (Express Photo)

National Highways Authority of India Chairperson Alka Upadhyay Monday asked the officials of Gujarat to complete the repair work of the pothole-riddled National Highway 48 connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad in 10 days. The NHAI chairperson reached the Bharuch in the poll-bound state Sunday traveling via NH-48 from Daishar in Mumbai.

She was accompanied by project manager R K Pandey, regional officer N N Giri, official of Project Implementation Unit, Bharuch, Suraj Kumar Singh.

The National Highway 48 was riddled with potholes due to the heavy downpour in south Gujarat, affecting the traffic and causing sevaral accidents. Former head of Tata Sons Cyrus Pallonji Mistry (54), was killed in a road accident on NH-48 near Charoti Naka bridge in Maharashtra this month.

Sources said that Upadhyay was unhappy with the progress of the work to fix potholes on highway in the Gujarat section and instructed the officials the get the work done in 10 days.

Over 90 per cent work of repairing potholes in Mumbai region on NH-48 is finished while in the Gujarat region the work is still in progress, said an official of NHAI, on condition of anonymity.

PIU official Suraj Kumar Singh said, “We have started fixing the potholes but some areas in Valsad continue to receive rainfall affecting our work. We have repaired 50 per cent of potholes on the highway stretch between Bhilad to Bharuch, and in next five days if there is no rainfall in Valsad and Vapi our work will get completed. In other areas, the work is still in progress. We have instructed the contractor to increase the resources to finish the work done at the earliest.”

