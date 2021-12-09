NGT slaps Rs 1.8 crore penalty on Surat firm for violation of pollution norms

The Pune bench of National Green Tribunal Western Zone Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 1.83 crore on Paras Enterprise at Sachin GIDC in Surat for violating pollution norms and discharging untreated, toxic waste directly into the Mindola river.

The NGT order, which was made public Wednesday, came over a petition filed by the Kantha Vibhag Koli Samaj, Parivartan trust, in July 2020.

In the application, the trust members had alleged that the Paras Enterprise company located had violated the pollution control norms and had been found “discharging untreated highly toxic waste directly into the Mindola river”.

The application further adds that the company is being operated for the last four years without obtaining Environmental Clearance and other clearances from Gujarat Pollution Control Board and other government departments.

On August 30, 2019, an inspection committee found that the company had been discharging highly toxic waste directly into the Mindola river, passing from neighbouring areas. The GPCB had slapped a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the company and asked them to submit a bank guarantee of Rs 2 lakh. Kantha Vibhag Koli Samaj, Parivartan Trust had opposed the penalty slapped by the GPCB officials and requested them to carry out calculations in a scientific way. The company was later shut down. Kantha Vighag Koli Samaj, Parivartan Trust, then filed a petition with the NGT Pune bench against Paras Enterprise authorities and GPCB on July 30, 2020.

On the order of the NGT bench, a joint committee headed by the Surat district collector, Environment Engineer of Gujarat Coastal Zone Management Authority and a scientist from Central Pollution Control Board was formed to look into the issue. The joint committee members, had on September 4, 2020, visited Paras Enterprise.

The committee in its report submitted to the tribunal said that penalty of Rs 2.73 crore should be imposed on the company. The hearing on the report by the joint committee was carried out at the NGT, Pune on December 2.

NGT Coram Justice M. Sathyanarayan (Judicial member) and expert member Dr. Arunkumar Verma had in the order mentioned that the company has to pay Environmental Damage compensation amount of Rs 1,83,7500 to the credit of the GPCB in 12 weeks.

Parivartan Trust President Parakashbhai Contractor said they were satisfied with the NGT order.