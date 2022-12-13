scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Newborn dies moments after birth as minor mother throws her from building in Surat

The police are yet to detain the 15-year-old girl as she is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A newborn girl died Tuesday after the child’s mother, a 15-year-old tribal girl, threw the baby from the roof of a two-storeyed building in Surat moments after the child was born. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was allegedly raped by a youth in the vicinity.

Tuesday morning, a man approached the police after one of his tenants spotted the body of a newborn child outside his room. The police reached the spot and initially registered a case under IPC Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) against unknown persons. The child was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Later, the police reached the house of the 15-year-old girl who stays with her mother. A police inspector said, “We checked the CCTV footage and reached the building’s terrace where we found a small room occupied by a woman and her young daughter.”

The officer added, “Initially the woman said she doesn’t know anything about the baby but then we spotted the 15-year-old girl sleeping with bloodstains on her bedsheet. She was unable to sit up. The woman subsequently gave in to our questioning and confessed that her daughter had given birth to the newborn early in the morning.”

The inspector further said, “We talked to the girl and she too confessed. She told us that a friend living nearby had raped her in her house when she was alone. We rushed the minor girl to the hospital for treatment but she is yet to be detained as she is still in a critical condition.”

On the basis of the girl’s statement, the police have identified the suspect and are questioning him. The officer said, “We will register a separate offence of rape against the accused youth. As of now, medical examinations of both the youths have been carried out. Their blood samples have been sent for DNA testing.”

Her mother works as a housemaid and runs the family. The girl had stopped going to school since the last couple of months.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 06:51:16 pm
