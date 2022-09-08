scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

New vessel to start RoPax ferry services between Ghogha and Hazira 

The overall length of the vessel is 134.5 meters with the beam of 21 meters and draft of 5.7 meters, which is made in Japan and has a speed of 17 knots.

The vessel ‘Voyage Express’ launched by the ISPL. (Express photo by Hanif Malek)

Indigo Seways Private Limited (ISPL),  which runs vessel named RoPax ferry services between Ghogha in Bhavnagar and Hazira in Surat, on Wednesday launched a new vessel “Voyage Express”.

The ISPL authorities claim that the “Voyage Express” is the first solar-powered RoPax ferry service in the country.

RoPax had in 2020 launched its first vessel named “Voyage Symphony for services between Hazira and Ghogha. The second vessel, “Voyage Express”, will start its journey from Ghogha at 9.00 am and will reach Hazira in three hours and at 6.30 pm, it will sail from Hazira and reach Ghogha.

The overall length of the vessel is 134.5 meters with the beam of 21 meters and draft of 5.7 meters, which is made in Japan and has a speed of 17 knots.

The new upgraded version of the vessel has the capacity to carry 600 passengers, 55 trucks, 25 eichers, 70 cars and 50 bikes.

ISPL chairman Chetan Contractor said, “Voyage Express is first-of-its-kind in India, and it can generate 100 Kilo Watt of solar power to be used in the electrifying machines, game zones, lights, air conditioners. With this the company can save around 400 to 500 litres of fuel per day. The vessel has been brought from a company in Japan and this is around 15 years old.”

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:29:15 am
