New SMC office: BN Pani presents plan before PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner BN Pani presented the plan for the new administrative offices of the local body before Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saw the presentation virtually and provided suggestions to include some of the offices of the state government and Central government in the project so that people could get their work done in a single place. State BJP president CR Paatil and various government officials were also present in the meeting.

The plan comprises a twin building with ground plus 29 floors to be constructed on an open plot of the old sub-jail on the Ring Road in Surat. The buildings will have a green cover effect with solar panels on the roof-top and a platinum rating concept. The estimated cost of the buildings will be around Rs 650 crore, said SMC officials.

“We have planned for three floors underground parking, ground floor with 29 floors, including podiums to be made on three floors, where both the buildings will be erected. The buildings will be 110-m high and will consist of conference halls, offices of different departments of SMC, in addition to offices of political leaders. We are also working on the suggestions given by the PM and CM,” Pani said.

Currently, the 168-year-old Mughalsarai building houses the SMC headquarters. However, SMC started hunting for an open plot to construct its new offices owing to space constraints and traffic issues on the main road nearby.

Authorities identified the closed sub-jail plot that has an area of 22,500 sq m. A proposal, sent to then chief minister Anandiben Patel in 2015, was soon accepted. In return for the old sub-jail land, the Surat Municipal Corporation had to give another plot of the same area to the state government. After the completion of all procedures, Anandiben Patel laid the foundation stone for the new administrative building on May 15, 2015.

However, the project was stalled due to technical glitches. After new areas were added to Surat city, the current municipal commissioner Pani resumed the task for the construction of the new administrative buildings at the sub-jail plot.