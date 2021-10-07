Gujarat: Navsari village ‘cholera-affected’

Navsari District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav Wednesday declared Ambada cholera-affected after the village reported one case and 63 cases of diarrhoea in the past two days.

According to local administration, the cause of disease is suspected to be leakage in the drinking water pipeline network.

Of the 63 patients with diarrhoea, 34 are admitted in primary health care centre at Ambada and Khudsad villages, while the remaining are undergoing treatment at home. Those infected also include 19 children.

After the incident came to light Tuesday evening, the district health department officials reached Talav street in Ambada to examine the situation. The villagers were provided drinking water through tankers by the administrative teams. Residents of neighbouring villages like Vasar, Singoda, Ughat and Todi have also reported symptoms of diarrhoea.

The district panchayat officials have identified leakage in the water pipeline and got it repaired. Cleaning activities in Ambada and its neighbouring villages were carried out by the health department, while roadside lorries and eatery stalls were closed.

Collector Yadav reached Ambada village and spoke to local residents, and after consulting with the health department, declared village cholera-infected. The health department has also started door-to-door survey at the village from Wednesday.

Chief District Health Officer Dr Dilip Bhavsar told The Indian Express, “We have found that there was leakage in the drinking water pipeline network, and it was immediately repaired. Villagers are provided water through an underground pipeline network, from the overhead water tank at the village. The water tank has been cleaned today. We have deployed health department teams in Ambada village who are taking note of the situation.”

A total of 63 patients had diarrhoea and through laboratory testing a case of cholera was found in one of the reports, he added.

”Residents from neighbouring villages have also complained of vomiting and other symptoms of diarrhoea. Our teams are deployed there as well and they are carrying out door-to-door survey,” he said.