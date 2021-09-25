Navsari custodial deaths: 3 suspended police officers arrested

Navsari police Friday arrested suspended Chikhli police inspector A.R. Wala, head constable Shaktisinh Zala and constable Ramji Gayaprasad Yadav in connection with the custodial death of two tribal youths. “We have arrested the three police officials in relation to the custodial death of two tribal youths at Chikhli police station. Four others involved in the case are absconding, and will be arrested soon,” said B.S. Mori, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Navsari.

The local Crime Branch received a tip-off that the three suspended officers were on the way to their homes in Navsari on Friday and were arrested.

The case pertains to the death of two tribal youths, Ravi Jadav and Sunil Pawar–both 19 years of age and residents of Vaghai taluka in Dangs. Suspected for their involvement in a bike theft case, Chikhli police picked up the duo on July 21.

However, a day later, officials found them hanging inside the police station. Following this, a complaint was registered against five police officials, including the three arrested on Friday. Two other police officials–constable Ravindra Rathod and sub-inspector M.B. Kikani, and an unknown person were also named in the complaint registered on July 28 under various sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, on September 18, Navsari police handed over a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the family members of both the youths.